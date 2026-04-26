GMet warns of rainstorm, strong winds across parts of Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an impact-based weather alert warning of an approaching rainstorm expected to affect several parts of the country on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

According to the agency, a moderate rainstorm currently positioned along the Togo–Benin border is moving westward towards Ghana and is likely to bring widespread cloudiness, thunderstorms, and rainfall of varying intensities.

The weather system is expected to impact the coastal, middle, and parts of the transition zones, with strong winds likely to accompany the rains.

GMet’s nowcasting risk matrix indicates varying levels of risk across affected areas, urging the public to take precautionary measures ranging from “be aware” to “take action,” depending on location and intensity.

Areas expected to be affected between 10:00 UTC and 14:00 UTC include Keta, Dzodze, Mafi Kumasi, Anyinasu, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Akosombo, Asamankese, Dodowa, Begoro, Peki, and Prampram.

Within the same time frame, Accra, Ho, Aburi, Oyarifa, Tema, Kasoa, and Madina are also expected to experience storm activity.

Later in the day, from 11:00 UTC to 16:00 UTC, the storm is forecast to extend to Assin Fosu, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Sunyani, Ntotroso, Tanoso, Tarkwa, Techiman, Wamfie, Mim, Bibiani, and Drobo.

The agency has cautioned residents in these areas to remain vigilant, secure loose objects, and avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms, particularly due to the risk of strong winds.

GMet says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as conditions evolve.

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