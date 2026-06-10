Africa

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria’s Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

Source: Reuters  
  10 June 2026 4:15am
President Bola Tinubu
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A cholera outbreak that began in early May in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state has killed at ​least 74 people and infected more than 7,800, ‌overwhelming health facilities, aid group Médecins Sans Frontières said on Tuesday.

MSF said 7,850 suspected cases had been recorded across 14 local government areas ​as of June 7, citing the state ministry ​of health, with infections rising sharply each day.

The outbreak ⁠is straining an already fragile healthcare system in a ​region at the heart of a 17-year Islamist insurgency, mass ​displacement and poor water and sanitation, raising the risk of wider spread if containment falters.

MSF, working with the state ministry of health, has ​set up a cholera treatment centre in the capital ​Maiduguri to support the response.

"Every day, we see more people arriving with ‌severe ⁠watery diarrhoea and dehydration, many of whom have travelled long distances to reach care," said Bienfait Tombola, MSF project medical coordinator for the surge response in Maiduguri.

MSF said it had ​treated 7,439 ​patients, averaging about ⁠230 admissions per day, with more than 500 cases recorded on June 5 alone, the ​highest number admitted in a single day ​since the ⁠response began.

Cholera, a waterborne disease, thrives in areas lacking clean water and sanitation. Authorities are planning a vaccination campaign, MSF said, as the aid group continues to scale up treatment, hygiene, and surveillance to contain the outbreak.

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