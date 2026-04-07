Mahama outlines plans to elevate Kwahu Business Forum

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined plans to elevate the Kwahu Business Forum, including the development of a permanent convention, conference, and exhibition centre in partnership with Metalex and Trasacco.

Metalex is a prominent manufacturer of construction materials, specialising in aluminum roofing sheets, bricks, and building components, while Trasacco is the leading property developer in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the Kwahu Business Forum at the Kwahu Mpraeso Convention Centre in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region, the President announced a package of incentives under the Government’s 24-Hour Economy Initiative to support businesses operating multiple shifts.

These incentives include duty-free importation of machinery and fast-track port clearance, measures aimed at boosting industrial growth and productivity.

President Mahama also praised Mr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, for his visionary role in conceiving the Forum and steering its growth into a leading platform for business and economic engagement in Ghana.

Emphasising the importance of good corporate citizenship, the President urged businesses to pay taxes transparently, plan for succession, and invest in small and medium-sized enterprises to promote sustainable growth and job creation.

He noted that the Forum continued to serve as a key platform for innovation, partnerships, and investment, reinforcing its growing significance in Ghana’s economic landscape.

Held on the theme, “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector,” the Kwahu Business Forum brought together business owners, industrialists, start-ups, investors, policymakers, and development partners to stimulate business growth across the country.

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