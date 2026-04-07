Kwahu Business Forum: Ghana Sports Fund calls for stronger corporate backing for sports dev’t

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund (GSF), Dr David Kofi Mawuvi Wuaku, has called on corporate Ghana to step up financial support for the development of sports across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Myjoyonline at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, held from 3rd to 5th April at the Kwahu Convention Centre in Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Dr Wuaku emphasised the critical role of private sector contributions in sustaining sports growth.

He explained that the GSF is mandated to mobilise and manage resources to support athlete welfare, grassroots development, sports infrastructure, capacity building, and high-performance preparation.

According to him, increased support from businesses will help establish a dependable funding base to enhance recognised sporting disciplines nationwide, moving beyond inconsistent funding patterns.

Dr Wuaku further assured the public that all donations will be publicly disclosed to promote transparency and accountability in the management of the Fund.

Established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), the initiative provides a permanent statutory financing mechanism dedicated to sports development, infrastructure, and athlete welfare.

The Fund represents a shift from ad hoc government allocations to a more sustainable, multi-source financing model backed by government, corporate institutions, and private contributors.

Funding sources include statutory allocations, corporate donations, and potential levies, with the National Investment Bank (NIB) already contributing an initial GH¢100,000.

Dr Wuaku noted that individuals and organisations can make contributions to the Fund through designated banks, including NIB, Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), and United Merchant Bank (UMB).

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