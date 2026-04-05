Kwahu Business Forum 2026: Corporate citizenship, sustaining African businesses take centre stage with KGL as the case study

Corporate citizenship must be treated as a core business strategy if African companies are to build lasting success, the Group Executive Chairman of KGL, Alex Dadey, has said. Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, he argued that responsible business practice is often “the reason success becomes sustainable,” not an optional add-on for firms.

The second day of the forum, held at the Kwahu Convention Centre, brought together President John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss growth, finance, innovation and market expansion.

Mr Dadey, delivering a presentation on “Good Corporate Citizenship in Building Sustainable African Business Champions – The KGL Case Study,” said trust has become a vital currency in Africa’s markets. He stressed that governance, compliance and measurable social impact must sit at the centre of business operations.

He noted that companies must move beyond profit-making to invest in education, health, youth empowerment and community development. “Corporate citizenship is not something you do after success,” he said, pointing to KGL’s support for sports, education and healthcare as examples of how businesses can contribute meaningfully to society.

Mr Dadey also raised concerns about the fragility of many African firms, observing that too many are built around founders rather than systems. Such models, he warned, tend to collapse when key individuals exit, making strong governance and succession planning essential for long-term survival.

President Mahama, responding to the concerns, agreed that succession planning remains a major gap in both the formal and informal sectors. He urged business owners to prepare for continuity to prevent enterprises from folding after the demise or departure of their founders.

The President further noted that many Ghanaian businesses struggle to grow beyond the startup phase because founders often lack the managerial capacity required for scale. He encouraged larger companies to support emerging firms through equity partnerships and acquisitions as a way of strengthening the wider business ecosystem.

Reflecting on the origins of the event, Mr Mahama said the Kwahu Business Forum was conceived in 2024 by himself and the then Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, as a platform to harness Kwahu’s entrepreneurial culture for national development. Even while in opposition, he said, they saw the need for a space that promotes networking, better business management and access to markets.

As discussions continue, the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum is reinforcing its position as a key platform shaping Ghana’s business environment — placing responsible corporate practice, sustainability and strategic growth at the centre of efforts to develop African enterprises.

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