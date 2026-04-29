Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP disqualifications spark outrage as members threaten withdrawal over vetting process

An internal crisis is unfolding within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western region, where several aggrieved members have warned the party’s national leadership to urgently intervene in what they describe as a flawed and unfair vetting process for polling station executive aspirants.

The discontent follows the disqualification of several applicants during the ongoing vetting exercise, with affected members alleging that the process has been arbitrary, unjustified, and skewed in favour of a particular interest group within the constituency.

Some of the grounds reportedly used for disqualification include claims that aspirants were seen dancing to music associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), operating businesses near NDC-branded posters, engaging in disputes with fellow party members, or supporting parliamentary candidates not aligned with those perceived to control the vetting process.

One aggrieved member recounted her experience, stating that although she previously supported an independent candidate in the 2020 elections due to dissatisfaction, she later rejoined and actively supported the party in 2024.

She cited her involvement in mobilising members during a visit by Samira Bawumia to Tarkwa as evidence of her loyalty. “How can you now turn around and say I am not a member of the party?” she questioned.

The situation at various polling centres has reportedly been tense, with incidents of heated exchanges, confrontations, and the invocation of curses and oaths during proceedings. Some aspirants have also accused officials of tampering with documents, alleging that submitted forms were altered and signatures manipulated to justify disqualifications.

In a further development, several individuals who purchased nomination forms claim they were denied vetting on the grounds that their documents could not be traced. Critics say this raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness in the process.

There are also allegations that the vetting exercise was not properly publicised, with invitations issued selectively rather than through open and transparent communication. Additionally, concerns have been raised over the composition of vetting committees, with claims that some electoral area coordinators—who are not officially mandated—participated and influenced decisions.

Multiple petitions have reportedly been submitted to both regional and national executives of the party, calling for intervention. However, the aggrieved members say there has been little response or decisive action.

The unrest comes in the wake of the party’s recent electoral defeat in the constituency, where the NPP lost the parliamentary seat for the first time since 1996 by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes. Some members believe the current tensions reflect a failure to address internal divisions that contributed to that loss.

Angry supporters have warned that if the national leadership fails to act, they will either withdraw from party activities or support independent candidates in future elections. “If you don’t want us at the party, then don’t come to us after the primaries to preach unity,” one group stated.

A party member from the Agona Electoral Area, who only gave his name as Moses, also expressed frustration, saying: “We have not learnt any lessons. We seem comfortable with defeat and not interested in rebuilding the party.”

Meanwhile, internal communication platforms within the constituency have been flooded with messages and voice notes expressing anger and demanding urgent intervention, with some accusing a faction of attempting to monopolise party structures.

Political observers say the situation presents a critical test for the NPP’s national leadership, with implications for internal cohesion and future electoral performance if not swiftly addressed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.