Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP executives boycott election committee inauguration, petition national leadership

There is growing tension within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region following disputes over the formation of the party’s polling station elections committee.

Some constituency executives boycotted the inauguration of the committee, citing alleged breaches of the party’s guidelines governing the constitution of such electoral bodies.

The aggrieved members contend that the process was flawed and amounted to a deliberate attempt to fast-track arrangements in favour of selected individuals within the constituency.

Speaking to the media, Kwadwo Antiedu Kwarteng described the exclusion of some former constituency executives, assembly members affiliated with the party, former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and polling station executives as unjustified. He argued that their replacement with younger polling station executives aligned to certain individuals undermines the integrity of the process.

He cited areas such as Cyanide and Kwabedu electoral area, stating: “You appoint staff of Mireku Duker as election committee member and christen them opinion leaders, knowing very well that the same people created chaos even during the polling station registration, is a bad decision.”

He further alleged that the composition of the committees was intended to sideline individuals not aligned with certain interests, warning that the development could create confusion within the party rather than strengthen it.

The dissatisfied executives have since petitioned the party’s national leadership, calling for the dissolution and reconstitution of the committees.

The petition, signed by Augustine Quaicoe, Constituency Organiser; Frank Gyemfi, Second Vice Chairman; and Kwadwo Antiedu Kwarteng, Financial Secretary, argues that the formation of the committees did not comply with the NPP’s established guidelines. It further states that earlier efforts to resolve the matter at constituency and regional levels were unsuccessful.

Mr Kwarteng urged the national leadership to treat the petition as a principled call for adherence to party rules rather than internal dissent.

“The Party must not be allowed to collapse on the altar of extreme autocracy disguised as expediency or majority will,” he cautioned.

The petition also alleges procedural irregularities, stating:

"Contrary to the express provisions of the Party’s guidelines, the Constituency Secretary, Mr Fuseni Amadu, acting in concert with certain associates, unilaterally selected individuals who do not fall within the categories envisaged by the regulations…No meeting of the Constituency Executive Committee was convened to deliberate upon or approve the selection of the Electoral Area Elections Committee members.

Persons who are merely aligned to particular interests at the polling station level were improperly designated as “opinion leaders” and presented as members of the Committee, thereby circumventing the intent and letter of the guidelines.

At the inauguration of the Committee, the Regional Secretary, Mr Henry Amankwa Afrifa, openly admitted that he exerted pressure on the Constituency Secretary and the Regional representative to hastily submit names due to time constraints, after failing to comply with the guidelines to submit the names at least 4 days before the opening of nominations, hence resulting in the abandonment of due process.

Furthermore, names presented at the inauguration differed from previously known submissions, and this was done without any consultation or approval by the appropriate Party organs.

The Constituency Organiser formally raised concerns with both constituency and regional leadership; however, no lawful or satisfactory resolution was provided."

The petitioners are therefore urging the party’s national executives to declare the committees null and void and reconstitute them in line with established guidelines.

Below is the petition:

The General Secretary

New Patriotic Party

Headquarters

Accra

Cc: Director of Legal

Cc: The National Chairman

DATE: 23rd April, 2026

SUBJECT: FORMAL PETITION FOR NULLIFICATION AND RECONSTITUTION OF ELECTORAL AREA ELECTIONS COMMITTEE – TARKWA-NSUAEM CONSTITUENCY

1. INTRODUCTION

We, the undersigned, being officers and committed members of the Party in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, respectfully petition your high office for urgent intervention in relation to grave procedural irregularities and breaches of the Party’s Rules and Regulations governing the constitution of Electoral Area Elections Committees.

This petition has become necessary following repeated but unsuccessful efforts to have these concerns and many infractions addressed at both the constituency and regional levels.

2. LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

We respectfully draw your attention to the Rules and Regulations for the Polling Station Elections Committee.

The Polling Station Elections shall be conducted by three (3)member Polling Station Elections Committees across the Constituency within the scheduled dates.

. The Polling Station Elections Committees for each Constituency shall be appointed by the Constituency Executive Committee and

The Regional Steering Committee provided that they are registered Party Members in the Constituency where they are to conduct the elections.

• The Constituency Executive Committee shall furnish the Regional

Steering Committee and the National Secretariat with the list of the Polling Station Election Committees at least one (1) week before the opening of nominations for the Polling Election

These provisions are mandatory and are designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and institutional accountability.

3. STATEMENT OF FACTS

3.1 Contrary to the express provisions of the Party’s guidelines, the Constituency Secretary, Mr Fuseni Amadu, acting in concert with certain associates, unilaterally selected individuals who do not fall within the categories envisaged by the regulations.

3.2 No meeting of the Constituency Executive Committee was convened to deliberate upon or approve the selection of the Electoral Area Elections Committee members.

3.3 Persons who are merely aligned to particular interests at the polling station level were improperly designated as “opinion leaders” and presented as members of the Committee, thereby circumventing the intent and letter of the guidelines.

3.4 At the inauguration of the Committee, the Regional Secretary, Mr Henry Amankwa Afrifa, openly admitted that he exerted pressure on the Constituency Secretary and the Regional representative to hastily submit names due to time constraints, after failing to comply with the guidelines to submit the names at least 4 days before the opening of nominations, hence resulting in the abandonment of due process.

3.5 Furthermore, names presented at the inauguration differed from previously known submissions, and this was done without any consultation or approval by the appropriate Party organs.

3.6 The Constituency Organiser formally raised concerns with both constituency and regional leadership; however, no lawful or satisfactory resolution was provided.

4. ISSUES FOR DETERMINATION

From the foregoing, the following issues arise for determination:

• Whether the Polling Station Elections Committee in Tarkwa-Nsuaem was constituted in accordance with the Party’s Rules and Regulations;

• Whether the failure to convene a Constituency Executive Committee meeting invalidates the selection process;

• Whether “urgency” can lawfully justify non-compliance with mandatory procedural requirements;

• Whether the inauguration of the Committee, under the circumstances, is valid and sustainable.

5. ARGUMENTS

5.1 It is a well-established principle of organisational governance that where a procedure is prescribed by rules, failure to comply renders the resulting act null and void.

5.2 The complete omission of the Constituency Executive Committee from the selection process constitutes a fundamental procedural defect that cannot be cured by subsequent actions.

5.3 The justification of urgency, as admitted by the Regional Secretary, cannot override mandatory provisions of the Party’s regulations. Expediency must not supplant legality.

5.4 The substitution of qualified categories of persons with improperly designated individuals undermines the integrity, credibility, and fairness of the electoral process.

5.5 The cumulative effect of these breaches points to a pattern of unilateralism and procedural disregard that threatens internal democracy and Party cohesion.

6. LOSS OF CONFIDENCE

We respectfully state that we have lost confidence in:

• The Constituency Chairman, Mr Benjamin Assabill, for failing to exercise oversight and assert leadership;

• The Constituency Secretary, Mr Fuseni Amadu, for acting outside the bounds of established procedures;

• The Regional Secretary, MMrHenry Amankwa Afrifa, and the Regional representative, Kwame Armah f, for condoning and facilitating procedural breaches.

7. RELIEFS SOUGHT

In view of the above, we respectfully pray that the National Secretariat:

1. Declare the composition and inauguration of the Electoral Area Elections Committee in Tarkwa-Nsuaem null and void;

2. Order the immediate cancellation of the said Committee;

3. Direct that a properly constituted Constituency Executive Committee meeting be convened to select eligible members strictly in accordance with Party guidelines;

4. Ensure strict compliance with the Rules and Regulations governing Electoral Area Elections;

5. Take appropriate administrative or disciplinary measures where necessary to safeguard the integrity of the Party’s processes.

8. CONCLUSION

The strength of the Party lies in its adherence to rules, fairness, and collective responsibility. Any deviation from these principles, particularly under the guise of urgency, poses a significant threat to unity and electoral success.

We therefore respectfully urge your office to act decisively and expeditiously to restore procedural integrity and confidence in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

SIGNED:

• Augustine Quaicoe – Constituency Organiser

• Frank Gyemfi – 2nd Vice Chairman

• Kwadwo Antiedu Kwarteng

Financial Secretary

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