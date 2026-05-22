Bagbin urges pragmatism on Sexual Rights Bill as parliament prepares for African Family Values Conference 

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has assured the public that the House remains committed to handling the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 in a manner that is “just, pragmatic, and consensual.”

Addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) on Thursday, May 21, at the opening of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, the Speaker said Parliament was aware of the heightened public interest and expectations around the bill.

He noted that the relevant committee had already held public hearings and stakeholder engagements and urged the committee to present its report for consideration and passage before the end of this meeting.

“We don’t decree laws; we pass laws that are acceptable to our people,” Mr. Bagbin stated.

He appealed to activists to factor this into their criticism of Parliament, adding that the House was equally concerned about the lack of clarity on the matter and stressed the need for a process that builds consensus.

According to the Speaker, the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 is among several reintroduced bills that must be processed speedily and transparently, alongside the Constitution of the Government Bill, Parliamentary Transition Bill, and Parliament Bill.

Mr. Bagbin also announced that Ghana’s Parliament will host the African Family Values and Sovereignty Conference from Wednesday, June 3, to Friday, June 5, 2026.

Describing it as the first of its kind on the continent and hosted by Parliament, the conference aimed to “celebrate and preserve shared African cultural beauty, values, and sovereignty."

He encouraged MPs to participate actively, noting that President John Mahama was expected at the opening.

Beyond the bill, the Speaker used the occasion to clarify the law on the arrest of MPs.

He said, "Security agencies do not need the Speaker’s permission to arrest or invite a member but must inform him of the circumstances and allegations involved."

"My role is to determine, based on the law, whether parliamentary privilege applies.

“Let us pursue our debates with civility to enhance national unity,” he urged. Mr. Bagbin called on MPs to be punctual, disciplined, and fully engaged, given the heavy legislative workload ahead.

Parliament reconvened on Thursday for the first sitting of the second meeting of the second session of the Ninth Parliament.

Parliament adjourned sine die on Friday, March 27, for the Easter festivities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.