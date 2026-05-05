Bagbin honoured with Chieftaincy title at Kalibi Festival, pledges Shea-led development for Sankana

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reaffirmed his commitment to Sankana’s development, identifying the shea industry as a key driver of jobs and economic transformation for the area and the Upper West Region.
Speaking at the 2026 Kalibi and Ganlaa Festival on Saturday, April 25, Mr Bagbin described his return home as “both emotional and inspiring,” saying it had deepened his pride in his Dagao heritage.
A statement issued by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, the Director, Media Relations, Parliamentary Service, to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday said.
It said the Speaker praised Sankana’s “vibrant culture, unity and hospitality,” noting that “beyond the colourful display of music and dance, the true strength of the community lies in its warm and welcoming spirit.”
According to the statement, a major highlight of the event was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on the Speaker, which he said was “deeply meaningful and a strong endorsement from his own people.”
It noted that Mr Bagbin added that such recognition carried greater significance than any accolade received elsewhere, as it affirmed acceptance and trust from one’s roots.
Reflecting on Sankana’s history, it said Mr Bagbin paid tribute to the bravery of ancestors who resisted slave raiders in the late 19th century, describing the people as “resilient and courageous.”
It quoted the Speaker as saying “the Kalibi Festival serves not only as a celebration but also as a reminder of this rich heritage, while fostering unity among Sankana natives both at home and abroad.”
Reaffirming his commitment to the area, the statement said the Speaker assured residents of tangible support and said progress must be driven through collective effort.
It identified the shea industry as a key economic opportunity capable of transforming livelihoods in Sankana and the Upper West Region, referencing ongoing initiatives to expand the shea value chain, restore degraded lands, and create jobs for women and youth.
“Sankana is well positioned to become a hub for shea production and processing, with the potential to rival traditional export sectors,” it said.
The statement cautioned against environmental degradation, particularly the destruction of shea trees through illegal activities, and urged residents to protect the resource for future generations.
It also commended the Paramount Chief for his leadership, expressed gratitude for the honour, and announced a donation of GH¢50,000 to support the festival’s organisation.
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