Accident at Kpeve kills 3, several others injured

Audio By Carbonatix
Three people have died while 17 others were rescued following a fatal road crash at Woadze near Kpeve on the Kpeve–Asikuma road in the Volta Region.
The accident occurred on Friday, May 22, involving a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle with registration number GR 8231 C, which was travelling from Abotuase to Ningo in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service, personnel from the Peki Fire Station responded swiftly after receiving a distress call at about 9:58 am.
In a statement filed by the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the service, the fire officers said the vehicle was carrying 20 passengers, made up of 11 males, five females, and four children.
The vehicle reportedly sustained severe damage in the crash, leaving several passengers trapped in the wreckage.
Firefighters managed to rescue 17 victims from the mangled vehicle.
“The rescue team successfully extricated thirteen adults and four children from the wreckage,” the statement said.
However, three adults, made up of two men and one woman, lost their lives in the accident.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Kpando Divisional Command, together with officers from the Ghana Ambulance Service stationed at Afadjato and Juapong, assisted at the scene.
The injured victims and the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the Kpando Government Hospital and Peki Government Hospital for treatment, preservation, and further investigations.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service has renewed its appeal to motorists to strictly observe road safety regulations and avoid excessive speeding to help reduce road crashes across the country.
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