Nine injured in Sefwi Awaso road crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Nine people have sustained various degrees of injuries following a collision between a Toyota Sienta and a Tata Xenon pickup at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.
According to a police report, the suspect driver, Manu Augustine, 39, was driving a Toyota Sienta with registration number AS 4009-25 from Sefwi Dwenase towards Bibiani with six passengers on board.
Upon reaching a section of the road near Appetite at Awaso, he reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead. In the process, his vehicle collided head-on with a Tata Xenon pickup with registration number GT 2961-25, which was coming from the opposite direction.
The pickup was driven by Augustine Debrah, also 39, and had two passengers on board: Tejinder Singh, 35, an Indian national, and Evans Badu, 26.
All occupants of both vehicles, including both drivers, sustained various degrees of injury. They were rushed to the Green Shield Hospital at Sefwi Bekwai for treatment.
The accident vehicles have since been impounded by police to assist with ongoing investigations.
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