Teach your children truth, not comfort – FDA Director shares life lessons on motherhood and survival

Maria Lovelace Johnson, FDA Director with her children

Teaching children to choose truth over comfort is one of the values Maria Lovelace Johnson says has kept her children out of trouble.

The Director of Regional Operations at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) believes honesty and discipline remain critical tools in raising responsible children.

Maria Lovelace Johnson also opened up about a near-death experience after the birth of her second child, revealing that she was once clinically declared dead but survived.

Despite the traumatic experience, she recovered and went on to pursue her career ambitions, eventually rising through the ranks to become a senior official at the FDA.

She is now encouraging women not to allow gender stereotypes or societal expectations to limit their dreams and ambitions.

According to her, women can succeed in both family life and professional careers if they remain determined and focused.

Maria Lovelace Johnson shared her story in an interview with Joy News for the series My Mother, My World.

Watch the video below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.