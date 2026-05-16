Photos: Inside the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards at Labadi Beach Hotel

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, development partners, and community changemakers at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
The event, which took place on Friday, May 15, celebrated individuals and organisations transforming lives across Ghana through self-driven initiatives.
Organised by the Multimedia Group Limited, the event honoured 12 outstanding impact makers whose work spans health, education, disability inclusion, women and girl child empowerment, water and sanitation, youth development, and community transformation.
The ceremony highlighted inspiring stories of ordinary Ghanaians making extraordinary impacts in underserved communities, with organisers describing the awardees as people who “do not wait for intervention, but become the intervention.”
The night also featured speeches from dignitaries, including the General Manager of Joy Brands at The Multimedia Group Limited, Francis Fiifi Koomson, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, amongst others, who praised the awardees for taking responsibility and driving change in society.
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