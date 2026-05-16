Kojo Adu Asare expresses gratitude to Kwadwo Twum Boafo, Ato Forson, Julius Debrah, others for support during battle with kidney failure

The former Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare, has paid special tribute to the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Ing. Kwadwo Twum Boafo, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the former and current Ministers of Finance, respectively, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and Dr Ato Forson, for their immense support during his battle with kidney failure.

Detailing his six-year ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Kojo Adu-Asare mentioned several individuals from both sides of the political divide who provided him with constant support throughout his journey.

Speaking about Ing. Kwadwo Twum Boafo, Kojo Adu-Asare explained that when he reached out to him regarding his kidney transplant, the former CEO of the Free Zones Authority assured him of support. When the time came, he honoured his promise.

Kojo Adu-Asare expressed deep gratitude to Ing. Twum Boafo for showing him brotherly love and for not abandoning him during the most difficult period of his life.

“My brother, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, who is the CEO of the Financial Intelligence Centre, assured me that once we reached the stage where I needed help, I should let him know. Indeed, when the time came, he did everything he could,” he said.

Kojo Adu-Asare also singled out the former Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, as one of the people who has been a dependable and reliable source of support throughout his battle.

He further expressed appreciation to Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (Ato Forson), saying their support would forever be cherished.

“Hon. Amoako-Atta, the former Roads Minister, is a fantastic human being. Wherever he is now, I want him to know that he is a different kind of person,” he said.

“I also want to mention Julius Debrah and, by extension, the Presidency for their support.”

The former MP recounted the physical, emotional, and financial toll of the condition. He urged Ghanaians to seek proper medical treatment instead of relying on unproven herbal remedies.

“I’ve been living with kidney disease… there are stages. Once it gets to stage four, you are at the end stage. And once you get to the end stage, you are stuck. There is no way to reverse it,” he said.

According to him, many patients often underestimate the seriousness of kidney disease until complications force them into emergency care.

“Herbalists can tell you all manner of stories, but one day you may end up in the emergency room. When it gets to that point, please seek proper medical care because some concoctions can worsen the situation,” he advised.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.