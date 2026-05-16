Ayoub Group donates motorbikes to Nima Police to boost security operations

The Ayoub Group of Companies has donated five motorbikes and assorted sanitary supplies to the Nima Police Station to strengthen security operations and sanitation.

The donation is also aimed at promoting discipline and peaceful coexistence among youth in Zongo communities across Accra.

Police officers at the station welcomed the support, describing it as timely and crucial to improving mobility and emergency response within the district.

Policing the Nima area remains a major challenge due to frequent incidents and emergency calls. Officers say the additional motorbikes will help improve patrols and community policing efforts.

Speaking to JoyNews, Public Relations Officer of the Ayoub Group, Khalid Abdullah Lari, said the company decided to support the police in building safer communities.

“This is to speed up the Zongo youth discipline operations so that they can do their work very effectively and move around the community to make their work easier,” he said.

Police personnel expressed appreciation to the company for the intervention, saying the support would help officers respond more efficiently to security concerns in the area.

“To get this dream for all of us to enjoy is more than happiness. We have all personnel on board. You can see them in uniform and plain clothes. We are all over, making sure Ghana is peaceful,” an officer said.

The Ayoub Group says it remains committed to supporting community development and national progress through similar interventions.

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