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Now I feel like a celebrity – Anthony Osei reacts after JoyNews Impact Makers honour

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  16 May 2026 11:34am
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Disability and social inclusion advocate Anthony Osei has expressed gratitude after being honoured at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards (JIMA), describing the recognition as life-changing.

In a heartfelt WhatsApp post after the event, Anthony Osei said his “heart is full of gratitude” following the honour.

“Thank you for the platform. Now, I am a national hero, and I feel like a celebrity because of the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards (JIMA) and the Multimedia Group,” he wrote.

Anthony Osei, known for supporting persons living with disabilities through prosthetic assistance and social inclusion advocacy, also praised his fellow nominees for their work.

“And to my fellow awardees, you are indeed special in what you do. You really gave the judges a tough time in selecting the overall winner,” he stated.

He reserved special praise for the overall Impact Maker of the Year, Valeria, saying her victory was a shared triumph.

“To the overall impact maker 2026, Valeria, congratulations!!! This is a win for us all. I am so proud of you,” he wrote.

Anthony Osei also reflected on the role he played in Valeria’s journey, revealing that he provided the prosthesis that has helped improve her mobility and impact lives.

“I am proud to contribute positively to your life by providing the prosthesis which helps you to move freely to impact all those lives. Relive those moments over and over again. Ayekoo,” he added.

The JoyNews Impact Makers Awards celebrate individuals and organisations making significant contributions to society through humanitarian work, advocacy and community transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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