Bagbin rallies Parliaments to anchor peace and justice in development at IPU Assembly

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called for stronger parliamentary action to secure peace and justice, describing them as “key pillars for sustainable development.”
During Ghana’s address at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Mr Bagbin emphasised that, “hope is a reflection of confidence in systems that promote inclusive growth, protect livelihoods, and create opportunities, particularly for young people.”
A statement issued by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, Director, Media Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday said.
It quoted the Speaker as saying that, “lasting peace goes beyond the absence of conflict and must be anchored in justice, equity, and resilient institutions.”
The statement highlighted the “critical role of parliaments in advancing these ideals,” pointing to Ghana’s experience in “parliamentary oversight of environmental policies and social protection programmes” as evidence of legislative impact.
However, according to the statement, the Speaker acknowledged that, “despite Ghana’s democratic stability, the country continued to face challenges such as economic inequality, youth unemployment, weak institutional capacity, environmental degradation, and security threats, as well as emerging risks linked to misinformation, cybersecurity, and unequal access to digital technologies.”
“Parliament remains central to translating national aspirations into laws, policies, and accountability mechanisms through its legislative, oversight, and representative functions,” it added.
It cited “government interventions in education, youth empowerment, and social protection, alongside ongoing judicial reforms aimed at improving access to justice” as steps toward addressing national challenges.
It called for stronger collaboration and political will, noting that “building a peaceful, just, and hopeful society requires deliberate and sustained efforts to safeguard the future of coming generations.”
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