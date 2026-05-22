National Ambulance Service rejects claims that EMTs are poorly trained

The Ghana National Ambulance Service has strongly refuted claims that its Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are inadequately trained, describing the assertion as “sweeping” and potentially damaging to public confidence in the country’s emergency healthcare system.

In a press release issued on Friday, May 22, the Service responded to comments reportedly made by Professor Agyeman-Badu Akosa, Chairman of the committee established by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Charles Amissah.

During an appearance on Channel One TV’s Point of View programme on May 20, Prof Akosa allegedly described EMTs within the National Ambulance Service as “poorly trained”.

The remarks have since sparked debate over the standards and preparedness of Ghana’s emergency medical response personnel.

However, the Management of the National Ambulance Service has categorically rejected the claim, insisting that EMTs across the country undergo rigorous theoretical and practical training delivered by qualified medical professionals, including doctors, emergency physicians, paramedics and nurse specialists.

According to the Service, all EMT personnel are duly certified to practise within the approved scope of their profession and are continually assessed to ensure they meet required operational standards.

The statement stressed that the National Ambulance Service has spent more than two decades providing pre-hospital emergency care throughout Ghana, responding to thousands of medical emergencies, road accidents, disasters and inter-facility transfers.

Management argued that the suggestion that EMTs are poorly trained undermines the dedication and professionalism of emergency responders who often work under difficult and high-pressure conditions to save lives.

“The comment regarding the training of EMTs is sweeping, unfortunate, and capable of undermining public trust and confidence in a critical public health institution,” the statement noted.

The Service nevertheless acknowledged the work of the investigative committee and welcomed efforts aimed at strengthening Ghana’s emergency healthcare delivery system.

In outlining measures being undertaken to improve standards further, the National Ambulance Service disclosed that it is currently reviewing and expanding its curriculum for both Basic and Advanced EMT programmes.

The reforms, according to the statement, are intended to strengthen competencies, modernise training structures and improve service delivery nationwide.

Management also announced plans to upgrade existing certificate-based EMT training programmes into diploma and degree-awarding programmes as part of broader reforms aimed at aligning Ghana’s emergency medical training with international best practices.

The Service said it remains committed to continuous professional development through regular refresher courses and capacity-building initiatives for EMTs across the country.

The statement reaffirmed the National Ambulance Service’s commitment to professionalism, competence and efficiency in emergency medical response.

It further praised the sacrifices and dedication of EMTs, noting that ambulance personnel continue to save lives daily despite challenging operational conditions.

“The Service assures the general public of its unwavering commitment to providing timely, professional, and quality pre-hospital emergency care services to the people of Ghana,” the statement added.

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