2025–26 FA Cup Semifinal Draw: Chelsea, Man City Learn Wembley Opponents

Audio By Carbonatix
Chelsea will face fierce rivals Leeds United while Manchester City take on second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium later this month.
An enthralling set of quarterfinals paved the way for this intriguing final four. Chelsea predictably demolished League One relegation battlers Port Vale at Stamford Bridge on Saturday yet few saw Arsenal’s upset at Southampton coming.
The Premier League leaders were deservedly beaten by the Championship outfit on the south coast, compounding a convincing Carabao Cup final defeat before the international break. Manchester City were the authors of that Wembley triumph and hope to extend their success at England’s national stadium after delivering a nut-and-bolt dismantling of Liverpool in the quarterfinals.
West Ham and Leeds both showed the best kind of attitude in arguably the most remarkable quarterfinal of the lot. The West Yorkshire outfit were 2–0 up at the London Stadium heading into stoppage time only to concede twice in four minutes as the hosts spectacularly forced extra time. West Ham had a potential winner chalked off for offside before goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced off injured on the cusp of the penalty shootout.
If the semifinals prove to be anywhere as exciting as the previous round of fixtures, it threatens to be a dramatic conclusion to England’s oldest cup competition.
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