COKA calls for united front against galamsey

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has urged Ghanaians to put aside political differences and collectively confront the growing threat posed by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
Speaking during a visit to Heaven Seekers Ministry on Sunday, May 10, where he joined worshippers in marking Mother’s Day celebrations, Mr Appiah described the destruction caused by illegal mining as a national emergency requiring urgent attention.
According to him, the environmental impact of galamsey goes beyond partisan politics and threatens the country’s future if decisive action is not taken. He stressed that the fight should not be reduced to a contest between political parties but rather approached as a shared national responsibility.
“The fight against galamsey is not about the NPP or the NDC. It is about Ghana,” he stated.
Mr Appiah further warned that illegal mining activities continue to devastate farmlands, pollute water bodies and place communities at risk. He noted that confronting the challenge would require strong policy measures as well as spiritual support through national prayer and unity.
“This fight demands divine intervention,” he added, while encouraging citizens to support efforts aimed at protecting Ghana’s natural resources.
Touching on his ambition to lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Chairman COKA pledged to serve the party with humility, commitment and integrity if given the mandate by delegates.
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