Tano North MP sounds alarm over galamsey devastation, accuses officials of shielding perpetrators

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo region, Dr Gideon Boako, has expressed disappointment over the escalating illegal mining (galamsey) and logging activities in his area.
He is accusing government appointees in the region of complicity and shielding perpetrators at the expense of the environment and public health.
Speaking on Friday during a community clean-up exercise in Tanoso to mark International Workers' Day, Dr Boako described the destruction of the area’s forest reserves and the Tano River, a primary water source for thousands, as a crisis fueled by laxity and a lack of patriotism.
Until 18 months ago, he noted, the Tano North Municipality was largely illegal mining-free, stressing that a sudden influx of "nation wreckers" who have systematically targeted revered natural resources have invaded the area.
The destruction began with the Adagyamim, Bisi, and Santasi resources and has now reached the Bosomkese Forest near Yamfo and Bomaa.
The MP alleged that the identities of those destroying forest reserves rich in medicinal herbs, timber, and rare fauna and polluting water bodies are an open secret to the police, national security, traditional authorities, and the municipal assembly.
Dr Boako lamented that technocrats fear victimisation, residents fear physical attacks, and political figures remain silent to protect partisan interests.
Nationwide, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has repeatedly warned that the high turbidity (muddiness) of rivers caused by galamsey increases treatment costs by over 300%.
In some regions, water treatment plants have been shut down entirely because the water is too polluted to process.
Available statistics indicate that Ghana has lost nearly 60% of its forest cover since 1950, with illegal mining and logging being the primary drivers today, as illegal logging devalues the formal timber industry, which contributes about 2% to Ghana's GDP.
The destruction of the Bosomkese forest wipes out endemic plant species used in traditional medicine and disrupts local ecosystems that provide natural flood control.
Research has shown that galamsey introduces mercury and cyanide into the food chain, leading to alarming levels of these toxins in local crops and fish, leading to long-term health issues, including kidney failure and birth defects.
Illegal mining has encroached upon thousands of hectares of cocoa farms. This directly threatens Ghana’s status as a global cocoa leader and the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers.
Dr Boako is calling for an immediate, joint security force clampdown on illegal operations within the Tano North forests.
"All the region’s forest reserves and water bodies are being wiped away by a few family and friends of politicians while the sons and daughters of Ahafo sit unconcerned," Dr Boako lamented.
The MP is urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to prioritise national preservation over political patronage.
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