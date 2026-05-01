May Day: Galamsey remains a menace and must stop now – TUC Chairman warns

The Chairman of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, Bernard Owusu, has called for urgent and decisive action to end illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, warning that the growing impact poses a serious threat to jobs, livelihoods, and the country’s future.

Delivering the welcome address at the 2026 May Day celebrations at Jackson Park in Koforidua, Mr. Owusu said that despite ongoing reforms, the fight against galamsey is far from won.

“The issue of galamsey still remains a menace and must stop now. Despite ongoing reforms, we are losing this fight, and we cannot afford to lose our future,” he stated.

He warned that the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining, particularly the pollution of water bodies, has far-reaching economic consequences.

“When rivers die, industries, agriculture, investments, and jobs all decline, leaving the Ghanaian worker to bear the cost,” he said.

Mr. Owusu stressed that the labour movement’s position on galamsey remains firm, insisting that protecting the environment is critical to safeguarding employment and national development.

“This is why our stance on galamsey remains uncompromised,” he added.

Beyond environmental concerns, the TUC Chairman also highlighted the need for fairness in the workplace, calling on employers and policymakers to prioritise equity and decent working conditions.

“Equally, fairness in the workplace must remain a priority,” he emphasised.

The May Day celebration, held under the theme “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability,” brought together workers, labour leaders, government officials, and industry players from across the country.

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