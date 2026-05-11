COKA confident of victory in NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

A former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Afigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has expressed strong confidence in emerging victorious in the party’s upcoming Ashanti Regional Chairmanship election.

Popularly known as COKA, the seasoned party executive says his years of service, grassroots engagement, and commitment to the party in the Ashanti Region position him strongly for the contest.

Speaking after joining congregants of Heaven Seekers Ministry at Atonsu Dompoase to celebrate Mother’s Day, he declared his readiness to lead the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Come August 8, 2026, we are going to hold our regional elections. I am contesting for the position of Regional Chairman. I have done a lot of work. I trust in God, and I believe that by 6 p.m. on August 8, 2026, I will be declared the next Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP,” he stated.

COKA emphasised that unity, integrity, and dedication would define his leadership style if elected.

“I want to lead with unity, dedication and integrity, so I ask for prayers,” he added.

The Ashanti Region remains a stronghold of the NPP, making the regional chairmanship race a critical contest in shaping the party’s internal organisation and electoral strategy toward the 2028 polls.

Meanwhile, the aspiring regional chairman also weighed in on the growing concern over illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, describing it as a national crisis that transcends partisan politics.

According to him, the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining activities demands urgent and collective national action.

“Galamsey is not about NPP or NDC. Galamsey is about Ghana. It is destroying our lands and our people. We cannot sit unconcerned without addressing it. It is a call for prayers,” Odeneho Kwaku Appiah stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.