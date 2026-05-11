COKA confident of victory in NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race

Audio By Carbonatix
A former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Afigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has expressed strong confidence in emerging victorious in the party’s upcoming Ashanti Regional Chairmanship election.
Popularly known as COKA, the seasoned party executive says his years of service, grassroots engagement, and commitment to the party in the Ashanti Region position him strongly for the contest.
Speaking after joining congregants of Heaven Seekers Ministry at Atonsu Dompoase to celebrate Mother’s Day, he declared his readiness to lead the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.
“Come August 8, 2026, we are going to hold our regional elections. I am contesting for the position of Regional Chairman. I have done a lot of work. I trust in God, and I believe that by 6 p.m. on August 8, 2026, I will be declared the next Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP,” he stated.
COKA emphasised that unity, integrity, and dedication would define his leadership style if elected.
“I want to lead with unity, dedication and integrity, so I ask for prayers,” he added.
The Ashanti Region remains a stronghold of the NPP, making the regional chairmanship race a critical contest in shaping the party’s internal organisation and electoral strategy toward the 2028 polls.
Meanwhile, the aspiring regional chairman also weighed in on the growing concern over illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, describing it as a national crisis that transcends partisan politics.
According to him, the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining activities demands urgent and collective national action.
“Galamsey is not about NPP or NDC. Galamsey is about Ghana. It is destroying our lands and our people. We cannot sit unconcerned without addressing it. It is a call for prayers,” Odeneho Kwaku Appiah stated.
Latest Stories
-
Senior MTN Group Veep, Ebenezer Asante calls for ethical mainstreaming in leadership
25 minutes
-
Police refute allegations of paper leakage, bribery in promotion exams
26 minutes
-
COKA confident of victory in NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race
32 minutes
-
CA Foundation, Justice Akosua Christopher promote constitutional literacy at Accra Senior Correctional Centre
44 minutes
-
CARE International and Cargill expand PROSPER Programme in Ghana
1 hour
-
When Seconds Matter: A call for nationwide First Aid Awareness after the Upper Denkyira West tragedy
1 hour
-
AU Commission Chair demands permanent African representation on UN Security Council
1 hour
-
Elsie Appau-Klu supports Ho Central Constituency Women’s Wing on Mother’s Day
1 hour
-
From Accra to Toronto: TRiBE Culture Fest maps out global fan experience for 2026 World Cup
1 hour
-
Manso Aboaboso: One health worker; 5,000 lives to save
2 hours
-
McDan Youth Connect deepens community empowerment drive with outreach to Kumasi and Techiman Zongo communities
2 hours
-
Telecel marks 15 years as headline sponsor of 27th TGMA
2 hours
-
Boakye Agyarko wraps up phase one campaign tour, promises to build strong NPP for Bawumia’s 2028 Victory
2 hours
-
Law School entrance exams abolished under new reforms – Dafeamekpor
2 hours
-
Low T-bill rates: Ghana’s true test for banks
2 hours