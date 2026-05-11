Boakye Agyarko wraps up phase one campaign tour, promises to build strong NPP for Bawumia’s 2028 Victory

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has concluded the first phase of his campaign tour for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressing appreciation to constituency executives across the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, and Western North Regions for their turnout and support.

The tour, held under the theme “The Bridge to Victory: Empowering the Grassroots, Uniting for Victory 2028,” is part of his bid to reposition the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

Addressing zonal meetings of party executives, Mr. Agyarko said his vision is to rebuild the NPP into a disciplined and effective political organisation capable of delivering a decisive win for Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s former Vice President, in 2028.

He argued that while the party presented a strong presidential candidate in 2024, its internal structures were not sufficiently robust, adding that his leadership would focus on restoring cohesion and organisational strength.

He outlined four key priorities for his potential tenure as National Chairman, including unifying the party through reconciliation efforts, improving the welfare of members and executives, strengthening resource mobilisation and distribution, and upgrading party infrastructure through the establishment of a modern national headquarters and permanent offices at regional and constituency levels.

He also pledged to support constituency-based government appointment initiatives associated with Dr. Bawumia’s broader political strategy.

The campaign tour was supported by several senior party figures, including Joseph Osei Owusu, Henry Quartey, who served as National Campaign Manager, and other former government and party officials.

In a press statement signed by signed by his spokesperson, Vincent Frimpong Manu, the campaign team expressed gratitude to regional and constituency executives for their reception and indicated that the second phase of the nationwide tour will begin in the coming days.

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