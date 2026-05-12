Okaikwei Central NPP executive allegedly assaulted after election meeting

Audio By Carbonatix
The 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei Central Constituency, Alhaji Harruna Rafik, has alleged that he was violently attacked by masked men after attending a mediation meeting over concerns surrounding ongoing polling station elections.
According to him, the incident occurred shortly after a meeting chaired by the Greater Accra Regional Secretary at the residence of the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah.
The meeting was reportedly held to address a petition he submitted concerning alleged irregularities and the handling of the constituency’s polling station elections.
In a statement, Alhaji Rafik claimed that about seven masked men attacked him immediately after he stepped out of the meeting venue.
He alleged that the incident happened in the presence of some constituency executives and directly in front of the MP’s residence.
According to him, his “only crime” was speaking against irregularities and demanding transparency, fairness and due process in the conduct of the elections.
He said he sustained injuries during the assault and has since reported the matter to the police while receiving treatment at the Lapaz Community Hospital.
Alhaji Rafik further stated that intimidation and violence would not silence him from defending what he described as the integrity of the party.
He has called on the party's regional and national leadership, as well as security agencies, to investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
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