NPP’s Wontumi outlines campaign team for national chairmanship bid

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has formally unveiled his campaign team ahead of the party’s upcoming internal elections.
The announcement follows what his camp describes as extensive nationwide consultations, which they say have strengthened his position among leading contenders for the role.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, the campaign team brings together a mix of experienced politicians and emerging party figures, reflecting what it described as growing confidence and broad-based support for his candidacy across party structures.
Former Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and former Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, has been appointed Campaign Chairman, while George Boahen Oduro, former MP for New Edubiase and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, serves as Campaign Manager.
Other senior members of the team include George Mireku Duker, former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso and former Deputy Minister of Finance, Sarah Adwoa Safo, former MP for Dome-Kwabenya and former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Moses Anim, former MP for Trobu, and Justina Marigold Assan, former Central Regional Minister.
Also named are Akua Afriyie, former MP for Ablekuma North and former Deputy Ambassador to China, as well as Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security.
The campaign structure further includes Archibald Cobbina, who will oversee Field Operations and Delegates Mobilisation, and Andy Owusu, responsible for Campaign Operations, including finance, logistics and programmes.
Other key portfolios cover media and communications, political affairs, electoral strategy, welfare, external relations, and special operations, with several coordinators assigned across the Middle Belt, Northern Belt, and Coastal Belt.
Below is the full statement
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