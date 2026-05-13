You don’t fear early manifestos when you’re performing – Nana Akomea fires at NDC

Nana Akomea has dismissed suggestions that the NPP’s early release of its policies and flagbearer could hand political advantage to the governing NDC ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking on PM Express with Evans Mensah on Tuesday, the former Okaikwei South MP argued that performing governments do not fear opposition manifestos.

Responding to concerns that unveiling policies too early gives political opponents enough time to study and counter them, Akomea said the real responsibility of a government is to fulfil the promises it made to citizens.

“Well, for a government in office, your counter is the implementation of policies that would affect the Ghanaian positively,” he said.

“That is your response. You don’t need to be looking at the opposition’s manifesto.”

According to him, the NDC was elected on the basis of its own promises and should remain focused on delivering them instead of worrying about what the NPP may present to voters.

“You have made promises to the Ghanaians, and you have to deliver on those promises, whether the opposition has a manifesto or not,” he stressed.

Akomea insisted that a performing government would have little reason to feel threatened by the opposition's alternative proposals.

“So I don’t see how that will bother the NDC much,” he stated.

He argued that if the government fails to deliver, Ghanaians will naturally begin looking for alternatives, making the NPP’s policy direction more attractive to voters.

“If they don’t deliver, they may come up with comments and disclaimers on our policy, but that’s not what a Ghanaian is going to buy,” he said.

“You are in office. You came with your own set of policies that you promised the Ghanaian, and those are the things that you must deliver on.”

Akomea added that elections are ultimately decided by performance and the credibility of the alternative ideas presented to the electorate.

“Now, when you are not delivering, what’s the alternative?” he asked.

“And the alternative is what this policy committee will come up with and present to the Ghanaian people and ask them to make a choice.”

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