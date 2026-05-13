National

East Point hosts National Travel and Tourism week event ahead of FIFA World Cup

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  13 May 2026 10:11am
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East Point hosted the National Travel and Tourism Week 2026 Kickoff event this week, bringing together representatives from government, tourism, hospitality, business, and community organisations.

The event, organised by the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, focused on the role of tourism in the city and its preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

National Travel and Tourism Week is observed across the United States to draw attention to the economic and social impact of travel.

This year, East Point’s event highlighted the city’s position as a transport and hospitality hub, located close to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Speakers at the event discussed East Point’s readiness to accommodate visitors during major events in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Among the attendees were Chantel Ross Francois, Neel Shah, State Senator Sonya Halpern, and Nilesh Patel, Georgia District Director of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA).

AAHOA represents approximately 60 per cent of hotel owners in the United States, with over 20,000 members.

In East Point, 17 of the city’s 19 hotels are owned by AAHOA members, highlighting the organisation’s significant presence in the local hospitality sector.

Event participants noted that East Point’s hotel infrastructure, transport links, cultural diversity, and proximity to major attractions make it a convenient destination for tourists, business travellers, and sports fans visiting for the FIFA World Cup.

State Senator Sonya Halpern highlighted tourism’s role in creating employment and supporting local businesses across Georgia.

Attendees also called for continued cooperation between government bodies, hospitality leaders, investors, and community organisations to maintain the city’s competitiveness in the tourism sector.

The event drew attention to East Point’s wider role beyond being a transport hub, pointing to its potential as a destination where visitors can access services, cultural activities, and events.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching, East Point is preparing to accommodate an influx of international visitors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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