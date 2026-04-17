Come to Litina Travels to assist you take your business global – CEO on Made-in-Ghana Expo 

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Litina Travel and Tours, Ernestina Abroquah, has unveiled an ambitious plan to turn Ghana’s presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 into a business opportunity for local companies.

Speaking at the official launch of the Made-in-Ghana World Cup Expo in Accra, she said the event in Boston, scheduled for June 22–23, 2026, is designed to connect Ghanaian businesses to international markets at a time when global attention will be at its peak.

She highlighted Litina’s long journey, noting that the company has spent 25 years building expertise in sports tourism and trade missions.

“Over these years, we have distinguished ourselves in two strategic areas of business, which are sports tourism and trade missions,” she said.

She traced the company’s roots to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Litina secured exclusive accreditation to organise travel for Ghanaian fans.

“Litina began with the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa… as the only accredited tour operator to arrange travel logistics for Ghanaian fans to support the Black Stars,” she revealed.

According to her, the company successfully handled large-scale operations, including flying over 200 fans for Ghana’s friendly match against England in 2011 and delivering services during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“In fact, Litina did so well that the Justice Dzamefe Commission dedicated one whole page to how well we conducted our business,” she added.

Beyond football, she pointed to the company’s growing footprint in international trade.

“Litina has also been engaged in arranging trade missions with the support of the Association of Ghana Industries and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce to Turkey, China and Dubai,” she noted, listing major clients such as ABSA Bank, CalBank, and Access Bank.

Explaining the decision to host the Expo in Boston, Ernestina Abroquah said the city presents a unique commercial opportunity for Ghanaian brands.

“When FIFA announced that Ghana will be playing in Boston against England, Litina started making feverish preparation, knowing that Boston presents a unique market opportunity,” she said.

She emphasised the strength of the Ghanaian diaspora in the area.

“There are about 50,000 to 80,000 Ghanaians in Boston and Worcester… coupled with die-hard fans from England and other parts of the world who will not miss the classic match between Ghana and England,” she explained.

The Expo, she said, will go beyond exhibitions.

“The Expo will be a combination of exhibitions and networking with businesses registered in Boston and Worcester,” she stated.

Even before the official launch, she disclosed that several sectors had already shown interest.

“We have attracted real estate companies, banks, insurance companies, food and beverage companies, textile, cosmetics and fashion companies and many more,” she revealed.

To create a lively atmosphere, she added that entertainment will also be part of the experience.

“We shall have good entertainment from Joy FM’s Old School Reunion and 90’s Jam happening live at the Expo grounds,” she said.

In a direct appeal to Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Ernestina Abroquah urged businesses to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I would like to encourage every authentic Ghanaian business who wishes to take their business global to call or come to our office… and we will take care of the rest,” she said.

The Expo is expected to run alongside Ghana’s World Cup campaign, positioning the country not just as a football nation, but as a growing force in global trade.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.