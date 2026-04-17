Football

‘World Cup is not a small thing’ – Adu Kwabena targets Black Stars squad place

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  17 April 2026 9:10am
Prince Adu Kwabena
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Black Stars forward Prince Adu Kwabena says a place at the FIFA World Cup would be one of the biggest achievements of his career as he pushes for inclusion in Ghana’s final squad.

Kwabena, who earned his debut call-up during friendly matches against Japan and South Korea in November 2025, started in both recent international warm-up games against Austria and Germany.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions for Viktoria Plzeň this season.

"It will be a great opportunity for me and I will be so excited,” he told JoySports in an exclusive interview.

"[World Cup] is not a small thing, not every player gets a chance to play [at the competition].

"It would be one of the biggest achievements in my career. I am going to focus on my club form and keep working hard to get on the list.”

Meanwhile, Otto Addo, who handed Kwabena his first call-up, will not be in charge for the global showpiece after Carlos Queiroz was appointed as his successor.

The Portuguese coach has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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