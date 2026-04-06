Joy Sports launches two dedicated 2026 World Cup build-up shows

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy Sports has launched two new programmes dedicated exclusively to covering every development related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The shows, titled “Destination 2026,” will focus on breaking news, analysis, team preparations, player performances, and key stories from around the world as nations gear up for football’s biggest tournament.
The television edition will air on JoyNews every Friday at 6:00 pm, and will be hosted by Muftawu Nabila Abdulai and Razak Musbau.
Meanwhile, the radio version will air on Joy FM (99.7) every Thursday at 8:00pm, with Victor Atsu Tamakloe serving as host.
The twin programmes form part of Joy Sports' commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage of the global showpiece, giving fans detailed insights and conversations on all World Cup-related developments.
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