Ghana contacted me over Black Stars job – Pitso Mosimane

Former South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) enquired about his interest in the vacant Black Stars managerial role.

In an interview with South African journalist Robert Marawa, Mosimane said; "a call from a Ghana official, for me, is not a really serious talk."

Mosimane indicated that his main objection to the approach, was the indication that any agreement would be specifically for the World Cup.

"And also, do I really want to go to [the World Cup] for two months – three games? Maybe I don’t want that. Maybe Carlos [Queiroz] said, 'Why not?' Let me go have fun. There was some talk, but never a concrete approach or official letter, so it wasn’t serious."

If an agreement had been reached, Ghana would have been the South African's second national team job, having coached his country from 2010 to 2012.

However, Ghanaian authorities settled on Quieroz, who previously coached Portugal, Real Madrid, Iran, etc, and on the African continent, led Egypt to the AFCON 2021 final.

Carlos Queiroz was hired by the GFA as the new Black Stars coach, replacing Otto Addo who was fired early in March.

Queiroz, who signed a four-month contract, was unveiled to the press on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at the Alisa Hotel.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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