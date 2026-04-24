Ghana contacted me over Black Stars job – Pitso Mosimane

Audio By Carbonatix
Former South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) enquired about his interest in the vacant Black Stars managerial role.
In an interview with South African journalist Robert Marawa, Mosimane said; "a call from a Ghana official, for me, is not a really serious talk."
Mosimane indicated that his main objection to the approach, was the indication that any agreement would be specifically for the World Cup.
"And also, do I really want to go to [the World Cup] for two months – three games? Maybe I don’t want that. Maybe Carlos [Queiroz] said, 'Why not?' Let me go have fun. There was some talk, but never a concrete approach or official letter, so it wasn’t serious."
If an agreement had been reached, Ghana would have been the South African's second national team job, having coached his country from 2010 to 2012.
However, Ghanaian authorities settled on Quieroz, who previously coached Portugal, Real Madrid, Iran, etc, and on the African continent, led Egypt to the AFCON 2021 final.
Carlos Queiroz was hired by the GFA as the new Black Stars coach, replacing Otto Addo who was fired early in March.
Queiroz, who signed a four-month contract, was unveiled to the press on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at the Alisa Hotel.
Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Latest Stories
-
President Mahama announces $250m investment to establish national AI computing centre
8 minutes
-
Banks still prefer T-bills, BoG bills despite sharp decline in interest rates
10 minutes
-
Kumasi to see improved power supply within six months – ECG MD
11 minutes
-
Asset quality risks of banks remain elevated despite decline in NPL ratio – BoG
12 minutes
-
Key suspect in notorious Tadamon massacre during Syria civil war arrested
15 minutes
-
NDC Vice Chairman rejects claims ‘Thank You Tour’ is flagbearer campaign for Asiedu Nketia
15 minutes
-
Ghana must match AI progress with ethics and inclusion — Bagbin
18 minutes
-
Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after a 2-year break
31 minutes
-
Ghana contacted me over Black Stars job – Pitso Mosimane
1 hour
-
Kotoko defender Lord Amoah undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after ACL injury
1 hour
-
Photos: President Mahama inspects Kasoa–Winneba road as sections near opening
2 hours
-
Nato says ‘no provision’ to expel members after report US could seek to suspend Spain
2 hours
-
No casualties recorded in GRIDCo Akosombo substation fire — GNFS
2 hours
-
Lack of political will fuels illegal mining crisis – Awula Serwah
2 hours
-
Firefighters save 18 rooms in swift response to Dansoman blaze
2 hours