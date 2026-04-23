I am a winning coach – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly outdoored Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has said his focus is on winning football matches and not specific styles.
The Portuguese coach has joined Ghana on a four-month contract to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.
Even before he starts work, Queiroz's name has been associated with defensive, compact football.
Speaking at his first media engagement on Thursday, Queiroz described himself as a winning coach.
"I am a winning coach. I don't understand that thing of defend or attack.
"When we don't have the ball, we have to fight together, sacrifice, suffer to recover the ball as fast as possible in order to build up opportunities and score."
His first assignment will be on May 2nd, when Ghana plays Wales in Cardiff.
"At the end, in Ghana, and the rest of the world, there is only one reason in football, to win."
Queiroz has previously managed on the continent, notably leady Egypt to the final of AFCON 2021.
He will lead Ghana's World Cup campaign against Panama, England and Croatia in Group L.
Latest Stories
-
Cabinet approves visa waiver for 3 countries
1 minute
-
More than 500 people killed in Tanzania election violence, inquiry finds
3 minutes
-
Ruth Slenczynska, last surviving pupil of Rachmaninoff, dies aged 101
3 minutes
-
Israeli strikes kill eight Palestinians in Gaza, first responders say
3 minutes
-
UK and France strike new £662m small boats deal
3 minutes
-
Ghana has potential to become ‘country of champions’ – Carlos Queiroz
4 minutes
-
The court lacked jurisdiction to hear the quo warranto application against the prosecutorial powers of the OSP
14 minutes
-
Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye reported dead
16 minutes
-
There is no presidential hand in OSP controversy – Kwakye Ofosu tells CSOs
20 minutes
-
Japan names Chef Kahori Kishi as cuisine ambassador to deepen Ghana ties
21 minutes
-
Rainforest Alliance convenes stakeholders to deepen sustainability dialogue in Ghana’s cocoa sector
30 minutes
-
World Cup: I will select ‘capable and experienced’ players – Ghana coach Queiroz
33 minutes
-
Extreme classroom heat affecting pupils’ learning, cognitive performance – experts warn
41 minutes
-
Nana Yeboah Nyamekye Adutwum aka Stephen Kofi Yeboah Kwaso Deduakohene
50 minutes
-
I am a winning coach – Carlos Queiroz
1 hour