I am a winning coach – Carlos Queiroz

Newly outdoored Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has said his focus is on winning football matches and not specific styles.

The Portuguese coach has joined Ghana on a four-month contract to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.

Even before he starts work, Queiroz's name has been associated with defensive, compact football.

Speaking at his first media engagement on Thursday, Queiroz described himself as a winning coach.

"I am a winning coach. I don't understand that thing of defend or attack.

"When we don't have the ball, we have to fight together, sacrifice, suffer to recover the ball as fast as possible in order to build up opportunities and score."

His first assignment will be on May 2nd, when Ghana plays Wales in Cardiff.

"At the end, in Ghana, and the rest of the world, there is only one reason in football, to win."

Queiroz has previously managed on the continent, notably leady Egypt to the final of AFCON 2021.

He will lead Ghana's World Cup campaign against Panama, England and Croatia in Group L.

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