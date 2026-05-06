Ghana’s Mexico friendly offers final chance for World Cup hopefuls

Ghana’s May 28 fixture against Mexico may not carry significant weight in the Black Stars’ preparations for the FIFA World Cup in North America, but it presents a crucial opportunity for several players to stake a claim for inclusion in the final squad.

With the match falling outside the FIFA international window, head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 23-man squad largely made up of U-23 and Ghana Premier League players, leaving out many established regulars.

Despite its low-profile nature, the game could prove decisive. It will be Queiroz’s only chance to assess a Black Stars side in action before the final World Cup squad deadline, making it a valuable audition for fringe players.

Players to watch

Augustine Boakye

The versatile left-footer has enjoyed an impressive season with AS Saint-Étienne, registering six goals and nine assists in 36 appearances, primarily from the right wing. Recently deployed in a deeper playmaking role, Boakye has showcased his technical quality and vision. With Mohammed Kudus sidelined through injury and Ernest Nuamah only just returning to fitness, Boakye could offer a timely solution in wide or central attacking roles.

Prince Amoako Jr.

The explosive winger has been one of the standout performers for FC Nordsjælland this season, contributing nine goals and six assists in the Danish league. His pace, trickery, and decision-making have reportedly attracted interest from top European clubs such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. With injuries and inconsistency affecting options like Kudus, Nuamah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, Amoako could emerge as a viable attacking option.

Majeed Ashimeru

Now with RAAL La Louvière, Ashimeru remains a fan favourite thanks to his dynamism, ball-carrying ability, and work rate. His direct style and passing range could complement Thomas Partey in midfield. Although goals have been scarce recently, his long-range shooting and attacking instincts still pose a threat. Ashimeru has also received public backing from none other than Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, who described him as one of his favourite midfielders.

Ghana’s final squad for the World Cup is expected to be announced by May 31, adding further significance to what might otherwise be viewed as a routine friendly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.