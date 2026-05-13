Elected party officers will answer through committees – Nana Akomea explains NPP’s new power structure

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has created a new internal structure that will place elected party officers under powerful committees reporting directly to the National Council.

This is according to the party’s Communications Committee Chairman, Nana Akomea.

Speaking on PM Express with Evans Mensah on Tuesday, Akomea said the move forms part of a broader strategy to prepare early for the 2028 elections, following the party's decision to elect its flagbearer three years before the polls.

“Yes, the party has put into place various committees, and you wonder if it’s too early,” he said.

Akomea acknowledged concerns within the party that the committees may have been introduced too soon. But he said similar criticism followed the decision to hold early flagbearer elections.

“The same sentiments came up. It’s too early. Let’s wait a while,” he noted.

According to him, the party concluded that more time was needed to organise properly after the last election defeat.

“The prevailing decision was to have the flag bearer elections early,” he said.

Akomea explained that the early process was also meant to reduce internal tensions that often follow presidential primaries.

“It usually comes with all kinds of acrimony, so get that out of the way, and let some peace and quiet come from that,” he stated.

He said that once the flagbearer was elected, the next task became creating structures and policies to guide the campaign.

“You need to put in place the material that will guide the campaign,” he said.

Akomea revealed that two categories of committees have now been formed. The first group comprises standing committees that will advise the party’s National Council and oversee the work of elected officers.

“So my committee, for example, is a standing committee,” he explained.

He said that although the party will later elect officers such as a Communications Director, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser and Youth Organiser, those officials will still operate under committee supervision.

“This person would answer to the communications committee, or would answer through the Communications Committee to the National Council of the party,” he said about the future Communications Director.

He added that the same reporting structure would apply across the party hierarchy.

“They are going to be the field managers, but they would answer to the National Council through the organisation committee,” he explained.

Akomea stressed that the committees are ultimately structures of the National Council and will serve as the main channel of authority within the party.

“So the National Council, for example, will not call the communications director directly. They will call the chairman of the communications committee,” he stated.

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