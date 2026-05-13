No more ad hoc politics – Akomea explains why NPP’s early move to shape Bawumia message

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is moving to tighten control over its campaign messaging ahead of the 2028 general election.

This, the party has done by creating new structures to guide the political direction of its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Chairman of the NPP Communications Committee, Nana Akomea, said the party’s newly created committees are aimed at ending what he described as “ad hoc sentiment to sentiments” politics.

He said the decision follows the party’s earlier move to elect its flagbearer three years before the next election.

“Yes, the party has put into place various committees, and you wonder if it’s too early,” he said.

According to him, similar concerns were raised when the party decided to hold presidential primaries far ahead of the national election.

“The same sentiments came up. It’s too early. Let’s wait a while,” he noted.

But he said the party concluded that it needed “all the time” available to reorganise and rebuild focus after the internal contest.

“The focus that we need will be better served by having a flag bearer in place early enough,” he explained.

Mr Akomea said early presidential primaries also help the party deal with tensions and divisions that often follow internal contests.

“It usually comes with all kinds of acrimony, so get that out of the way, and let some peace and quiet come from that,” he said.

He explained that, with Dr Bawumia already elected, the next step was to build structures to shape and coordinate the party’s message and policy direction.

“Having had the flag bearer three years before the election, you need to put in place the material that will guide the campaign,” he stated.

He stressed that the party wants its flagbearer and spokespersons to operate from agreed-upon policy positions rather than reacting emotionally to issues.

“So that the flag bearer in terms of policy is not going to be moving from ad hoc sentiment to sentiments,” he said.

Mr Akomea disclosed that the party has created two categories of committees, including standing committees that will report directly to the NPP National Council.

He said the Communications Committee, which he chairs, will supervise the party’s communication structures and hold future elected officers accountable.

“There’s going to be an election for a communications director later in the year,” he revealed.

However, he clarified that the elected communications director would still report through the Communications Committee to the party’s National Council.

“The National Council, for example, will not call the communications director directly. They will call the chairman of the communications committee,” he said.

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