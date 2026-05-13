Deliver or step aside – Nana Akomea fires back at NDC critics of early NPP manifesto plans

Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Akomea says the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) should not be distracted by the opposition's criticism of its policies because Ghanaians will ultimately judge the government by its performance in office.
Speaking on PM Express with Evans Mensah on Tuesday, he dismissed suggestions that unveiling policies and campaign direction early gives political opponents an advantage.
Responding to concerns that the opposition could study and counter the NPP’s plans ahead of the 2028 elections, he argued that any government already in power has a more important responsibility than reacting to opposition ideas.
“Well, for a government in office, your counter is the implementation of policies that would affect the Ghanaian positively,” he said.
“That is your response. You don’t need to be looking at the opposition’s manifesto.”
Akomea insisted that governments are elected on the basis of promises made to citizens and must be judged on whether they fulfil those promises.
“You have made promises to the Ghanaians, and you have to deliver on those promises, whether the opposition has a manifesto or not,” he stated.
He said criticism of opposition proposals would not be enough to convince voters if the government itself fails to improve living conditions.
“So I don’t see how that will bother the NDC much if they don’t deliver,” he said.
“They may come up with comments and disclaimers on our policy, but that’s not what a Ghanaian is going to buy.”
According to him, citizens are more interested in tangible results than political attacks or debates over manifestos.
“You are in office. You came with your own set of policies that you promised the Ghanaian, and those are the things that you must deliver on,” he stressed.
Akomea added that failure by a governing party to meet expectations naturally creates room for the opposition to present itself as the alternative.
“Now, when you are not delivering, what’s the alternative?” he asked.
“And the alternative is what this policy committee will come up with and present to the Ghanaian people and ask them to make a choice.”
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