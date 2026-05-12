Bring Alan back – Nana Akomea pushes Bawumia to reconcile with former NPP heavyweight

A leading member of the Mahamudu Bawumia camp, Nana Akomea, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should seriously consider reaching out to former party heavyweight Alan Kyerematen.

He sees this as part of efforts to rebuild and expand support ahead of the next elections.

Speaking on PM Express on Tuesday, the former STC boss said if Dr Bawumia were to seek his advice, he would strongly support moves to reconcile with Mr Kyerematen.

Asked by host Evans Mensah whether Dr Bawumia was willing to go as far as reaching out to Alan Kyerematen, Nana Akomea replied: “It should be on the cards.”

“If I’m one of his advisers, if he asks me, I will say yes, because this work that you are doing as a political party, you are targeting even the NDC, you want to win over NDC supporters.”

According to him, it would make political sense for the NPP to first reconnect with former members who already have roots in the party.

“You want to win over neutrals, people who are not in your party. But so it’s all in order.”

He described former members who left the party as part of the NPP’s “natural constituencies.”

“So these are your natural constituencies, because you want to win over the NDC, you want to win over neutrals.”

Nana Akomea suggested that time may have softened tensions that led to divisions within the party.

“Basically, these people left because of some hurt feelings or misunderstanding. With the passage of time, you can bring them back, because you are already at the party.”

When asked directly whether the time was right to bring Alan Kyerematen back, he answered in the affirmative.

“That is one of the deals, especially for Alan specifically, and everyone else,” stressing that "...if Bawumia asked me, I would agree that Alan be approached.”

He added that any return by the former Trade Minister would strengthen the party.

“And if he’s approached and he wants to come back, all the better for the party.”

Pressed further on whether he believes Dr Bawumia himself would be open to such a move, Nana Akomea said the matter had not been discussed with him personally.

“He hasn’t discussed it with me. But if he discusses it with me as part of his inner circle, I would advise it.”

He again argued that if the NPP is willing to court opposition supporters, then reconciling with former loyalists should not be difficult.

“Because, as I said, you even want to engage the NDC who don’t have any natural love for your party.”

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