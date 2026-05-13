NSA refuses to release recent postings and funding data despite RTI request – MFWA

The Programme Manager for the Independent Journalism Project at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Kwaku Krobea Asante, has disclosed that the National Service Authority (NSA) has declined to provide information on the recent number of graduates posted for national service and the total funds involved.

Mr Asante was speaking on the corruption watch programme on Joy FM's SMS on Wednesday, May 13.

He explained that the request was made in the aftermath of the 2024 NSA scandal exposé, which heightened public scrutiny over the authority’s operations and financial accountability.

"The current one we are dealing with is the National Service Authority. When we were doing the on the ghost name scandal, we wrote to them to give us access to some specific information. In fact, the data we were requesting was just a breakdown, a physical breakdown of how many people have been posted over the period; they didn't give us that information."

According to him, the request for information was subsequently referred to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission after the NSA failed to comply.

Mr Asante noted that, as of last year, the NSA had still not released the requested information, despite the Commission’s involvement in the matter.

He further revealed that the RTI Commission had imposed a fine on the Authority for its non-compliance, but said the penalty is yet to be paid.

"The Commission made a determination (of Ghc50,000) last year, around March 2025 and then in the last two months, the Commission did a calculation of the Ghc50,000 with the interest, and it came to a value of Ghc159,000,"

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