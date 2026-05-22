Modernise agriculture to make it attractive to youth – NSA boss

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Ruth Dela Seddoh, has urged stakeholders in the agriculture and agribusiness value chain to embrace innovation and modern techniques to make the sector more appealing to the youth.
Speaking at the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit held in Sunyani on Friday, she noted that agriculture holds significant opportunities capable of addressing youth unemployment if properly harnessed through technology and modern practices.
She explained that emerging technologies are transforming farming systems and making agriculture more efficient, productive and commercially viable for the youth.
“Today, technology is changing the face of agriculture through precision farming, drone technology, smart irrigation systems, artificial intelligence, mechanised processing and value addition,” she said.
She further revealed that the National Service Authority is actively promoting agriculture through demonstration farms across 12 regions, with its Papao Farms in Accra currently managing over 90,000 birds under its poultry programme.
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