NSA disburses March 2026 allowances to service personnel

The National Service Authority (NSA) has confirmed that the payment of March 2026 allowances to all eligible National Service Personnel (NSP) was successfully effected on Friday, May 15, 2026.

In a statement issued Saturday, May 16, the NSA urged all service personnel to verify their bank accounts to confirm receipt of payment, expressing appreciation for the patience and cooperation demonstrated during the processing period.

The March payment covers the following categories of service personnel:

General Enrolment (2025/2026 Service Year)

Nurses (2026/2027 Service Year)

Nurses (2025/2026 Continuing NSP)

Trained Teachers (2025/2026 Continuing NSP)

The Authority also indicated that the April 2026 allowance is expected to be released shortly, following confirmation from the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, with funds to be disbursed promptly upon receipt.

Management reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely and efficient payment of allowances and confirmed that it continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to enhance service delivery across the National Service Scheme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.