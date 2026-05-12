Sylvester Tetteh pledges to rebuild and reposition NPP for victory in 2028

Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sylvester Tetteh, says his mission is to rebuild, reconnect, and reposition the party for victory ahead of future elections.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, May 12, he described himself as a battle-tested leader with the experience, strategy, and unity the party needs at this crucial moment.

According to him, the task before the party is clear and urgent as the NPP works to strengthen its structures and reconnect with supporters across the country.

He stressed that effective leadership, strategic direction, and unity within the party would be essential in preparing the NPP for a successful political comeback.

Mr Tetteh also formally declared his ambition for the position of General Secretary, presenting himself as the candidate capable of steering the party through what he described as a critical rebuilding phase.

He branded himself as “The War Time General,” signalling his readiness to lead the NPP’s organisational and political efforts ahead of the next general elections.

The post has since attracted reactions from party supporters and political observers, with many viewing it as an early indication of growing competition for key national executive positions within the NPP.

The party is expected to begin internal processes towards the election of new national officers in the coming months.

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