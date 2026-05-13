NPP engagements with aspirants reflect positive post-election atmosphere – Dr Ekua Amoakoh

Deputy Spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign, Dr Ekua Amoakoh, says recent engagements involving party leaders, spokespersons, and internal aspirants reflect a generally positive post-election atmosphere within the party.

Speaking on AM Show on JoyNews, Dr Amoakoh noted that party communicators and spokespersons appear upbeat and eager to contribute their expertise, describing the mood within the party as forward-looking.

According to her, interactions with various aspirants have been cordial, with all sides showing readiness to collaborate despite previous internal competition.

Dr Amoakoh acknowledged that political contests often come with tensions, but said current developments suggest that much of the post-election “healing” process is already well underway.

She pointed to ongoing grassroots and constituency-level elections as key indicators of reconciliation, stressing that collaboration is becoming more visible at the base of the party structure.

According to her, in several constituencies, earlier factional alignments have begun to fade, with members now working under shared structures rather than competing camps.

She added that the reduction of persistent factional labels such as “teams” at the grassroots level reflects a growing sense of shared purpose within the party.

“Think it’s been positive listening to the various spokespersons. They all seem eager to index the teams that they have,” she said, adding that the general mood has been encouraging.

She also noted: “I think a lot of the healing has already happened, especially at the grassroots levels.”

According to her, visits and engagements with aspirants have been positive, with discussions described as smooth and conducted in good spirits.

“All the visits have gone very well. Very positive,” she stated.

She further noted that while political communication can sometimes appear guarded, internal dynamics within the NPP reflect cooperation, mutual respect, and a collective commitment to moving forward.

Dr Amoakoh expressed optimism that the current momentum will continue, allowing past differences to become “water under the bridge” as the party focuses on future electoral objectives.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.