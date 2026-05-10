NPP declares full readiness for polling station elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is fully ready to commence its polling station elections, scheduled to take place from Sunday, May 10, to May 16.

The Deputy General Secretary of the party, Haruna Mohammed, noted that all internal structures and committees are in place, saying the party has received encouraging feedback from the grassroots.

He maintained that there is no indication from any part of the country suggesting that the party is unprepared for the exercise.

“No report from any particular place is indicative that they are not ready. Everybody is ready, all the committees are ready, the constituencies are giving us feedback on the ground, and everything is solid that the party is ready for the start of the polling station elections starting from Sunday,” he stated in an interview on Channel One TV.

His remarks come against the backdrop of legal disputes affecting aspects of the process. The High Court in Nalerigu in the North East Region has granted an interim injunction restraining the NPP from holding polling station elections in the Bunkpurugu Constituency.

The order, granted on 8 May 2026, came after an application was filed by Konlan Yenuyiab and 16 others against the party over alleged breaches of internal rules and concerns regarding natural justice.

The court ruled that proceeding with the elections could result in irreparable harm and make any subsequent decision ineffective. It therefore barred the party and its agents from carrying out the exercise in the constituency for 10 days.

Similarly, the High Court in Akim Oda has restrained the conduct of the elections in the Akim Swedru Constituency. Some eight persons have also filed for an injunction to restrain the election in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency of the Western region.

The NPP has maintained that preparations nationwide remain on track, insisting that the broader exercise will continue as scheduled in areas not affected by court orders.







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