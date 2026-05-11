I am still in NDC, I hold a membership card – Koku Anyidoho

Founder and President of the MILLS Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has affirmed that he remains a bona fide member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He insists that he has not been suspended or formally removed from the party.

Mr Anyidoho clarified that he continues to identify with the NDC and maintains cordial relations within its ranks, adding that he is always open to engagement with anyone who reaches out to him.

"Contrary to some opinions, I am still in the NDC; I have a membership card. Somebody said so (that I was suspended) without any documentary evidence. That is politics," he said.

"People don't even know that last year I went to the Flagstaff House. Because I am working with the Christian Council, and we had to go to the Flagstaff House, and nobody stopped me from entering," he added in an interview with Channel One TV.

He further noted that his openness extends beyond party lines, stating that he maintains friendships with senior figures in both the NDC and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), underscoring his belief in political dialogue and personal relationships across the divide.

"On the same ticket, we went to Dr Bawumia (NPP'S 2028 flagbearer), Thanksgiving service, which they want to do propaganda with," he noted.

"I will associate with everybody, I will associate with Dr Bawumia, I will associate with Nana Addo, I will associate with Gabby Otchere Darko and anybody who gives me the door, I will associate."

Mr Anyidoho, who served as Director of Communications and later as Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, and previously as a close aide to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has in recent years been perceived by some observers as politically sidelined within the party following the death of the former president.

However, he maintained that such perceptions do not reflect his current standing, insisting that he remains in good terms with the NDC and continues to support the party’s broader ideals.

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