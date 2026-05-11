Don’t leave polling station elections to constituency executives and MPs – Ofosu Nkansah to NPP leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has called on the New Patriotic Party to reform the way it conducts polling station elections within the party.
In a Facebook post shared on Monday, May 11, Mr Ofosu Nkansah argued that constituency executives and Members of Parliament should no longer supervise polling station elections because many of them have direct interests in the outcome of the process.
According to him, allowing party executives seeking re-election to oversee delegate elections creates room for manipulation and undermines fairness within the party’s internal electoral system.
He suggested that the party should instead appoint neutral individuals with no personal interest in the elections to manage the process in order to ensure transparency and credibility.
“Going forward, NPP should not leave the organisation of polling station elections to constituency executives and MPs. They should step aside for people who have no interest in the elections to manage it,” he stated.
Mr Ofosu Nkansah further questioned how a constituency secretary seeking re-election could fairly supervise an election involving delegates who would later determine his political future.
“Why won’t a constituency secretary who wants to be maintained manipulate polling station elections to benefit him when he is going for re-election and those same delegates who will be elected will be the ones to decide his future?” he added.
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