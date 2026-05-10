Farouk Aliu Mahama grateful for the appointment to NPP Environment Policy Committee

Former Yendi MP, Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama, has expressed gratitude to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party following his nomination to serve on the party’s Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, May 10, Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama described the appointment as an honour and pledged to work diligently with his colleagues to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He noted that the committee had been tasked with developing practical and well-structured policy proposals for Ghana’s environment and natural resources sector.

According to him, the committee’s responsibility is to formulate coherent, resonant and properly costed policy solutions capable of addressing challenges within the sector while promoting sustainable development.

He added that the policies would also seek to build broad public support for the presidential vision of Dr Bawumia.

Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama further assured party supporters and the public that the committee was ready to begin work immediately towards achieving its mandate.

“We will get to work, Insha Allah,” he stated in the post.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.