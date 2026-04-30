Gunfire on Yapei Road: Police foil robbery plot, 2 suspects killed in Buipe operation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery at Buipe in the Savanna Region, arresting two suspects and killing two others in a follow-up operation.
According to a police statement, the incident began on April 26, 2026, when a patrol team on duty along the Yapei-Tamale road encountered three armed men who opened fire on an armoured police vehicle. The officers returned fire, forcing the suspects to flee.
Police retrieved a locally manufactured firearm and an empty cartridge from the scene.
Intelligence-led operations the following day led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Osman Abdulai, also known as ‘Landan’, and Umar Seidu, in Tamale.
During interrogation, the suspects admitted they were on their way to carry out a robbery at Yapei but aborted the plan after being involved in a motor accident. They also confessed to their involvement in the earlier attack on the police patrol team and named three accomplices as Babuga, Kilor and Malami.
The suspects later led police to a location along the Yapei-Salaga road, where officers retrieved a single-barrel shotgun with a shortened barrel and five rounds of ammunition.
In a follow-up operation on April 29, police acted on further intelligence from Osman Abdulai to track down the remaining members of the gang at Buipe.
At a guest house, two suspects were located. One of them, identified as Babuga, attacked officers with a machete and was shot during the confrontation. Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Buipe District Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Their bodies have been deposited at St Ann’s Hospital in Damongo for preservation and autopsy.
Police say efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and dismantle the robbery network.
The Service assured the public of its commitment to fighting crime, stating it will “continue to pursue all criminal elements relentlessly.”
It also thanked members of the public for their cooperation and urged anyone with additional information to contact the nearest police station or call the toll-free number 18555.
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