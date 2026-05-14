Body of second missing US soldier recovered in Morocco

Specialist Mariyah Symone Collington

A search and rescue team has recovered the body ​of a second U.S. service member who went ‌missing near a cliff during a training exercise near Cap Draa, Morocco, the U.S. Army and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces said ​on Wednesday.

U.S. and Moroccan searchers found and retrieved ​the remains of a U.S. service woman on ⁠Tuesday from a coastal cave roughly 500 meters (550 ​yards) from where the two soldiers went missing, the ​U.S. Army said in a statement.

The Army identified her as Specialist Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, an air and missile defence crew member ​in an artillery regiment.

The body of the other ​soldier, 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., was recovered on May ‌9.

More ⁠than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel took part in the search, the Army said, covering an area of more than 21,300 square kilometers (8,200 square ​miles).

The bodies of ​Collington and ⁠Key Jr. were being returned to the U.S. aboard a military plane as of ​Wednesday.

The U.S. service members were participating in African Lion , the U.S. Africa Command's (AFRICOM) largest joint exercise between U.S. forces, NATO allies,

The largest part of ⁠the ​exercise takes place in Morocco, involving ​approximately 5,000 personnel from more than 40 countries, according to AFRICOM.

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