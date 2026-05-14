NDC members petition leadership over guidelines for 2026 internal election

A group of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the party’s leadership over what they describe as controversial and unconstitutional provisions in the guidelines for the 2026 internal elections.

The petition, addressed to the party’s General Secretary and copied to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC), challenges a directive barring certain public officeholders from contesting internal party positions.

The petitioners — Sinare Toufique Sinare, Ibrahim Tuzee Abdul-Raheem, and Aminu Suleiman — argue that the restrictions violate fundamental civil and political rights guaranteed under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

According to them, preventing ministers, chief executive officers, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from contesting party positions amounts to suppressing lawful political participation.

They cited Article 12(1) of the Constitution, which requires all institutions, including political parties, to uphold fundamental human rights.

The petitioners also cited recommendations by the Committee of Experts that drafted Ghana’s constitutional framework, stressing citizens' right to freely participate in political activity without suppression.

The group further questioned the consistency of the directive with the NDC’s own constitution, particularly Article 40(2), which requires candidates seeking national executive positions to possess prior experience in party or government roles.

They argued that the new guideline contradicts that provision by simultaneously recognising and restricting experience gained through government service.

Beyond the eligibility restrictions, the petition also raises concerns about educational requirements for research committee members. The petitioners argue that the conditions could disadvantage party branches in rural communities.

They additionally criticised age limits imposed on some youth organiser positions, especially the rule capping eligibility at 40 years for certain regional youth roles.

According to the petitioners, the restriction may breach Article 17 of the Constitution, which prohibits discriminatory treatment based on arbitrary classifications.

The group is demanding a review of the contentious provisions and has urged the party leadership to align the guidelines with constitutional principles and the NDC’s founding ideals.

They also want the FEC to investigate the matter and for the NEC to deliberate on it through the party’s internal dispute resolution processes.

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